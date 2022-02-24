UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up To $1.3Mln - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:38 PM

The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is theoretically possible without certification of the regulator, the fine will be up to 1 million euros ($1.3 million), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, commenting on US sanctions against the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is theoretically possible without certification of the regulator, the fine will be up to 1 million Euros ($1.3 million), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, commenting on US sanctions against the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG.

Compared to the estimated construction cost of more than 10 billion euros, the amount will be negligible, the newspaper said.

