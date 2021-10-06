Nord Stream 2 May Challenge Gas Directive Application in EU Court - Advocate General

Nord Stream 2 AG has right to challenge the application of the amending gas directive to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Michal Bobek, the Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the EU, said in his opinion

"The Advocate General concludes that, being both directly and individually concerned, Nord Stream 2 AG is entitled to challenge the amending directive," the document says.

"In fact, the amending directive affected only the pipeline Nord Stream 2,the construction of which had not only started, but had reached a very advanced stageat the time of the adoption of that legal act.

In that regard, the Advocate General stresses that, unlike comparable former and future projects, Nord Stream 2 could not benefit from any derogation or exemption from the provisions of the Gas Directive, which places it in a unique position vis-à-vis both those projects and the amending directive itself," it says.

The advocate general's opinion is not binding on the court, but the court's verdicts often follow them.