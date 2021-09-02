Nord Stream 2 Nears Completion, Not Posing Any Threat - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:37 PM

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project nears completion, and the Kremlin hopes it will be launched and it will play in important role in ensuring the European energy security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project nears completion, and the Kremlin hopes it will be launched and it will play in important role in ensuring the European energy security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The project nears completion.

We hope it will be launched, and it will play a very important role in ensuring the European energy security," Peskov told reporters.

"This is a purely commercial project that cannot pose any threat to anyone. Therefore, we strongly disagree with the joint US-Ukrainian claims that the project allegedly poses a threat to Ukraine and Europe as a whole," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

