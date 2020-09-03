Nord Stream 2 Not Linked to Navalny, But Context Growing Worse - German Politician

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a commercial project, which is not linked to the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but latest development create an unfavorable context, Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soeder said Thursday.

Soeder heads the Christian Social Union, a sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union.

"We support the chancellor's policy ”we urge [Russia] to provide clear answers, on the one hand, and we need a clear shared stance in Europe, on the other hand ... As for the Nord Stream 2 this is not for the government to decide, it is a private commercial project. One thing has nothing to do with the other, as we see it. Although it has to be said that the project may not be seen in positive light in this case," Soeder said on a live stream of N24 broadcaster.