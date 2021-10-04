Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas.

The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surge.

"The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement.

"This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

It said it would publish more information about "further technical steps in due time".

Nord Stream 2 has for years divided European capitals and raised tensions between the bloc and Washington.

The pipeline diverts supplies from an existing route through Ukraine and is expected to deprive Europe's ally of an estimated one billion Euros ($1.2 billion) annually in transit fees from Russia.

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, the International Energy Agency has urged Russia to open the taps.

Moscow has said that it is waiting for Nord Stream 2 to come online before delivering more gas, but said the pipeline would help combat surging gas prices in Europe.