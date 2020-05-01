Nord Stream 2 Operator Disagrees With EU Gas Directive Decision by German Regulator

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, on Friday told Sputnik it does not agree with the decision of the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) regarding the project and intends to defend its rights in court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, on Friday told Sputnik it does not agree with the decision of the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) regarding the project and intends to defend its rights in court.

Earlier in the day, Handelsblatt business newspaper reported that the regulator plans to reject the request of Nord Stream 2 AG to release the project from the updated EU gas directive, and is accepting input from the involved parties until May 8.

"We have the information provided by German BNetzA regulator to the procedure's participants. We disagree with its conclusion," the company said.

"We will be waiting for the regulator's official decision. We will, of course, review it and take further measures to protect our rights," it added.