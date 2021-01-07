Nord Stream 2 Operator to Donate $74Mln to Climate Foundation in N. Germany - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 operator will donate 60 million Euros ($74 million) for charity initiatives to a climate foundation in northern Germany, which is expected to be established to ensure that companies involved in the project are unaffected by US sanctions, Ostsee Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern decided to create a climate protection foundation in order to facilitate the completion of the Russian-led gas pipeline project, which the region deems "necessary for a successful energy transition," and shied it from US sanctions.

The regional parliament is expected to vote on the initiative on Thursday.

According to the German newspaper, the Nord Stream 2 AG will direct 60 million euros to the foundation within 20 years. A third of the sum is expected to come at the beginning of the period, the outlet added, citing the state's Minister President Manuela Schwesig.

Reports about the northern German state's plans to set up a foundation to bypass US sanctions on the pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas to Europe's economic powerhouse via the Baltic Sea, emerged back in early December.