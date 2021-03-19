UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support To Pipeline Project After New US Sanctions Threats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:54 PM

Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support to Pipeline Project After New US Sanctions Threats

Partners of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe reaffirmed on Friday their support for the project in light of new US sanctions threats: in its comment for Sputnik, Austria's OMV pointed to the important role the project would play in ensuring safe supplies and competitiveness in Europe, while Germany's Uniper once again expressed confidence that pipeline construction would be completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Partners of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe reaffirmed on Friday their support for the project in light of new US sanctions threats: in its comment for Sputnik, Austria's OMV pointed to the important role the project would play in ensuring safe supplies and competitiveness in Europe, while Germany's Uniper once again expressed confidence that pipeline construction would be completed.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction were at risk of facing sanctions and should abandon their work on the pipeline immediately.

"We remain convinced that the pipeline will be completed and that Nord Stream 2 has an energy rationale," Uniper said.

The company stressed that Uniper was not affected by the US sanctions as the financier of the project. It also reaffirmed having fulfilled its financial obligations.

"We are constantly monitoring current political developments and are also in contact with the German government in this regard. We support approaches for a constructive dialogue between Germany, the EU and the new US administration with the aim of averting unilateral economic sanctions," Uniper added.

"OMV is one of the lenders of the Nord Stream 2 project. We see this as an economic project that is important both for the security of supply and competitiveness in Europe," the Austrian company said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Company Germany Nord Austria Gas Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 3 tunnels at ..

55 seconds ago

Four development schemes worth Rs 34.468b approve ..

58 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Swat Expressway; ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines to Receive First Batch of Russia's Spu ..

2 minutes ago

UN Names Finland World's Happiest Country For 4th ..

2 minutes ago

Eradication of traditional police culture, justice ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.