Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support to Pipeline Project After New US Sanctions Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Partners of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe reaffirmed on Friday their support for the project in light of new US sanctions threats: in its comment for Sputnik, Austria's OMV pointed to the important role the project would play in ensuring safe supplies and competitiveness in Europe, while Germany's Uniper once again expressed confidence that pipeline construction would be completed.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction were at risk of facing sanctions and should abandon their work on the pipeline immediately.

"We remain convinced that the pipeline will be completed and that Nord Stream 2 has an energy rationale," Uniper said.

The company stressed that Uniper was not affected by the US sanctions as the financier of the project. It also reaffirmed having fulfilled its financial obligations.

"We are constantly monitoring current political developments and are also in contact with the German government in this regard. We support approaches for a constructive dialogue between Germany, the EU and the new US administration with the aim of averting unilateral economic sanctions," Uniper added.

"OMV is one of the lenders of the Nord Stream 2 project. We see this as an economic project that is important both for the security of supply and competitiveness in Europe," the Austrian company said.