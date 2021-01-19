Nord Stream 2 Partners Want to See Pipeline Completed Amid New Sanction Reports - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project told Sputnik on Tuesday it was aware of the reports of new US sanctions, adding that the project backers were still committed to it.

A representative of the German Economy Ministry said earlier in the day that the US Embassy in Berlin told Germany of its plan for sanctions.

On Monday, Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the United States planned to impose restrictions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna.

"We know about media reports of sanctions the US is imposing against the companies that participate in the Nord Stream 2 project," the company said, but declined to further comment on any potential impact of such actions.

According to Nord Stream 2 AG, the company itself and its partners "remain strongly interested in the completion of the project" and believe that the pipeline will benefit European consumers and support energy security.