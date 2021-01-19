UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Partners Want To See Pipeline Completed Amid New Sanction Reports - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nord Stream 2 Partners Want to See Pipeline Completed Amid New Sanction Reports - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project told Sputnik on Tuesday it was aware of the reports of new US sanctions, adding that the project backers were still committed to it.

A representative of the German Economy Ministry said earlier in the day that the US Embassy in Berlin told Germany of its plan for sanctions.

On Monday, Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the United States planned to impose restrictions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna.

"We know about media reports of sanctions the US is imposing against the companies that participate in the Nord Stream 2 project," the company said, but declined to further comment on any potential impact of such actions.

According to Nord Stream 2 AG, the company itself and its partners "remain strongly interested in the completion of the project" and believe that the pipeline will benefit European consumers and support energy security.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas Media

Recent Stories

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

13 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

24 minutes ago

Two sub committees formed to curb cybercrime again ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Took Part in Traditio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.