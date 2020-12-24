UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying To Begin In Danish Waters In January

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Nord Stream 2 pipelaying to begin in Danish waters in January

The Danish Maritime Authority has said that construction will begin in January on the stretch in Danish waters of the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to bring Russian gas to Germany

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):The Danish Maritime Authority has said that construction will begin in January on the stretch in Danish waters of the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to bring Russian gas to Germany.

Work on the 10-billion-euro ($11 billion) pipeline resumed in German waters earlier in December after being suspended for nearly a year because of US sanctions.

Signed off by US President Donald Trump in late 2019, the measures threatened asset freezes and visa restrictions for companies involved in the construction.

In a notice to mariners published on Tuesday, the Danish Maritime Authority said that work on laying two gas pipelines would begin in Danish waters on January 15.

Temporary prohibited areas would be established around the pipelaying and construction vessels, in which "unauthorised navigation, diving, anchoring, fishing and working on the seabed" would be banned.

A spokesman for the Nord Stream 2 consortium managing the project was unable to confirm the details and said he was "not in a position to deliver construction details."Trump's administration has repeatedly slammed Germany and other European nations for their reliance on energy from Russia, with the president himself calling Europe's biggest economy a "captive to Russia".

Besides Russian giant Gazprom, which has a majority stake in the project, the international consortium involved in the pipeline includes European players such as Germany's Wintershall and Uniper groups, the Dutch-British giant Shell, France's Engie and Austria's OMV.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Threatened France German Trump Germany Nord Austria January December Visa Gas 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

31 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

1 hour ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

53 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

1 hour ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.