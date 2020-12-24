Nord Stream 2 pipelaying to begin in Danish waters in January

The Danish Maritime Authority has said that construction will begin in January on the stretch in Danish waters of the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to bring Russian gas to Germany

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):The Danish Maritime Authority has said that construction will begin in January on the stretch in Danish waters of the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to bring Russian gas to Germany.

Work on the 10-billion-euro ($11 billion) pipeline resumed in German waters earlier in December after being suspended for nearly a year because of US sanctions.

Signed off by US President Donald Trump in late 2019, the measures threatened asset freezes and visa restrictions for companies involved in the construction.

In a notice to mariners published on Tuesday, the Danish Maritime Authority said that work on laying two gas pipelines would begin in Danish waters on January 15.

Temporary prohibited areas would be established around the pipelaying and construction vessels, in which "unauthorised navigation, diving, anchoring, fishing and working on the seabed" would be banned.

A spokesman for the Nord Stream 2 consortium managing the project was unable to confirm the details and said he was "not in a position to deliver construction details."Trump's administration has repeatedly slammed Germany and other European nations for their reliance on energy from Russia, with the president himself calling Europe's biggest economy a "captive to Russia".

Besides Russian giant Gazprom, which has a majority stake in the project, the international consortium involved in the pipeline includes European players such as Germany's Wintershall and Uniper groups, the Dutch-British giant Shell, France's Engie and Austria's OMV.