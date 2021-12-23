UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Certification Process Should Not Be Politicized - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification process should not be politicized, it is necessary to be patient and comply with the regulator's requirements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Many capitals speak about the politicization of the gas pipeline, but not Berlin.

Berlin just calls it an exclusively commercial project. And what is happening now is the process of certification by the regulator," Peskov said on Rossiya 24 tv.

"It should not be politicized in any way... it is necessary to be patient. The company is ready to comply with all the requirements of the regulator... Let's hope that as soon as the regulator finishes its work, the project will be certified," he said.

