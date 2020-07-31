UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction May Be Resumed Even If Denmark's Permission Appealed

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:02 PM

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be resumed on August 3, after the deadline for challenging a new permit from Denmark expires, even if the decision is appealed, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be resumed on August 3, after the deadline for challenging a new permit from Denmark expires, even if the decision is appealed, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) told reporters on Friday.

In early July, the DEA said that Denmark had given Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, a permit to use anchored pipe-laying ships to build the gas pipeline. The previous permit allowed the company to use only ships with dynamic positioning systems. However, the pipeline's construction cannot be resumed until August 3.

"In the case of an appeal filed to the Energy board of Appeal, this does not have immediately suspensive effect unless the Energy Board of Appeal decides otherwise," the agency said.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The US, which promotes its liquefied natural gas in the EU, and Ukraine, which before the diversification of the Russian-EU pipeline network enjoyed exclusive rights and privileges of the key transit country, are the fiercest opponents of the project.

