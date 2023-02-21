WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Ukraine suggested to the US a year ago that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be stopped, and "its all done now."

"A very big work has been implemented by now. A year ago, we suggested that Nord Stream 2 should be stopped. Russian oil should be sanctioned. Russia should be switched off from SWIFT, and Russian vessels should be banned from every port of the free world. It has all been done now," Reznikov said while addressing the Hudson's Institute Keeping Ukraine on the Path to Victory event.

Reznikov's remarks came as he was thanking the United States for their support against Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine, adding that Washington is a leader in providing assistance to Kiev.

The minister said Ukrainians are appreciative of the assistance and "preventive support" provided by the US, a help that will not be forgotten, he continued.

On September 26, 2022, blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.