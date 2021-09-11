UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project Remains Bad For Europe - State Dept After Completion

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Nord Stream 2 pipeline project remains a "bad deal" for Europe in spite of the fact that it has been officially completed, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"We have said it before and we will continue to say it again.

We believe that this [Nord Stream 2] is a bad deal and we continue to oppose this pipeline as a Russian geopolitical project. That's a bad deal for Europe and of course that undercuts the energy security for major part of the Euro Atlantic community," Porter said at a press briefing when asked to comment the announcement about the project completion.

