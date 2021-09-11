UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project Remains Bad For Europe - State Dept After Completion

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project Remains Bad For Europe - State Dept After Completion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Nord Stream 2 pipeline project remains a "bad deal" for Europe in spite of the fact that it has been officially completed, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"We have said it before and we will continue to say it again.

We believe that this [Nord Stream 2] is a bad deal and we continue to oppose this pipeline as a Russian geopolitical project. That's a bad deal for Europe and of course that undercuts the energy security for major part of the Euro Atlantic community," Porter said at a press briefing when asked to comment the announcement about the project completion.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Euro

Recent Stories

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

50 seconds ago
 32 more detected positive for corona in Balochista ..

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

52 seconds ago
 National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Hea ..

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management ..

53 seconds ago
 BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

55 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

23 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.