Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Completed Despite US Pressure - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Completed Despite US Pressure - Russian Foreign Ministry

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe will be completed despite Washington's pressure, since sensible Europeans understand that the project will contribute to their energy security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020)

"The Nord Stream 2 will be completed despite the continuing pressure. The benefits from the additional route for gas export are obvious for sensible Europeans, while some countries are ready to work for overseas lords to the disadvantage of their own citizens," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry accused Washington of using the sanctions pressure as an unfair economic competition tool, expressing the belief that the US policy of "artificial limitations" will eventually "hit US interests."

Washington's most recent sanctions on the pipeline resemble a "gesture of despair" and cannot in fact block the energy project, which is beneficial both for Russia and for Europe, the ministry added.

