Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Completed On Schedule After Denmark's Go-Ahead - Gazprom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:08 PM
Gazprom expects the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be completed on schedule, chief executive Alexey Miller said Wednesday, after Denmark gave its permission to build in its waters
"That stretch is 147 kilometers [93 miles] long. The work could be completed in five weeks," Miller told reporters in Budapest, Hungary.
The pipeline from Russia to Germany is laid by Nord Stream AG, a joint venture. Miller said the operator "is ready to complete the planned work [to build] Nord Stream on time."