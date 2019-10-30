UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Completed On Schedule After Denmark's Go-Ahead - Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:08 PM

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Completed on Schedule After Denmark's Go-Ahead - Gazprom

Gazprom expects the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be completed on schedule, chief executive Alexey Miller said Wednesday, after Denmark gave its permission to build in its waters

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Gazprom expects the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be completed on schedule, chief executive Alexey Miller said Wednesday, after Denmark gave its permission to build in its waters.

"That stretch is 147 kilometers [93 miles] long. The work could be completed in five weeks," Miller told reporters in Budapest, Hungary.

The pipeline from Russia to Germany is laid by Nord Stream AG, a joint venture. Miller said the operator "is ready to complete the planned work [to build] Nord Stream on time."

