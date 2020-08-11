UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Constructed Despite Possible New Sanctions - Russian Lawmaker

Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe will be constructed anyway despite the possible new sanctions that Washington could impose, Russian upper house lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Germany's energy company Uniper, which is one the European partners of the Nord Stream 2 project, expressed the belief that the "probability of a delay or even non-completion of the pipeline" was increasing amid the threat of new sanctions.

"There is no real alternative to the Nord Stream 2 for European countries. So, regardless of all the difficulties, the project will certainly be implemented," Morozov said.

