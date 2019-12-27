Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Launched by End of 2020 - Russian Energy Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be launched before the end of 2020 despite US sanctions, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a 2020 defense bill, which includes, among other articles, sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to carry Russian gas to Europe.

Swiss company Allseas that had been laying pipes for the project has already suspended its work.

"Nord Stream 2 will be launched before the end of the year," Novak told reporters.

According to the minister, Gazprom's pipe laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy could be used to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, "but some time will be needed for additional preparation."

The vessel is currently in Russia's Far East.