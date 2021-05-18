Nord Stream 2 Progress Depends Only on Construction Effort, All Permits Released- Altmaier

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe now depends on construction firms, since German and European regulators have issued all the necessary permits, German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe now depends on construction firms, since German and European regulators have issued all the necessary permits, German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"Of course, I am not an engineer but the problems that we face now are not related to the absence of permits, many permits have been obtained not only in Germany, but also in the Scandinavian countries where the pipeline is being laid.

There is only a small section missing," Altmaier said, adding that the completion of the pipeline construction "depends on the speed of the pipe-laying work."

"I cannot make any estimate, this is not my task," the minister added.

According to Altmaier, the "question of Nord Stream 2 completion or non-completion is likely to be resolved within the next 12 months."

The minister added that the German government has been "successfully overcoming all the possible escalation and conflicts emerging in this regard" so far.