UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Progress Depends Only On Construction Effort, All Permits Released- Altmaier

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:17 PM

Nord Stream 2 Progress Depends Only on Construction Effort, All Permits Released- Altmaier

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe now depends on construction firms, since German and European regulators have issued all the necessary permits, German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe now depends on construction firms, since German and European regulators have issued all the necessary permits, German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"Of course, I am not an engineer but the problems that we face now are not related to the absence of permits, many permits have been obtained not only in Germany, but also in the Scandinavian countries where the pipeline is being laid.

There is only a small section missing," Altmaier said, adding that the completion of the pipeline construction "depends on the speed of the pipe-laying work."

"I cannot make any estimate, this is not my task," the minister added.

According to Altmaier, the "question of Nord Stream 2 completion or non-completion is likely to be resolved within the next 12 months."

The minister added that the German government has been "successfully overcoming all the possible escalation and conflicts emerging in this regard" so far.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Nord Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture &amp; herita ..

22 minutes ago

Governor directs orientation of farmers regarding ..

51 seconds ago

Five Dead as Syrian Democratic Forces Open Fire on ..

53 seconds ago

Two dies in COVID-19 in Sukkur

55 seconds ago

10 COVID-19 patients die at ATH during 48 hours: S ..

4 minutes ago

SU management announces new timings for teaching d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.