UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Project Needs To Be Completed - Kurz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Nord Stream 2 Project Needs to Be Completed - Kurz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Nord Stream project guarantees the safety of gas supplies to Europe and it needs to be completed, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"Nord Stream provides us with safe, modern routes for this gas pipeline, and this project must, of course, be completed," Kurz said in a video address to the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The chancellor added that Vienna is optimistic about the completion of Nord Stream 2.

Related Topics

Europe Vienna Nord St. Petersburg Gas

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

16 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

30 minutes ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

36 minutes ago

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.