Nord Stream 2 Project Needs to Be Completed - Kurz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Nord Stream project guarantees the safety of gas supplies to Europe and it needs to be completed, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"Nord Stream provides us with safe, modern routes for this gas pipeline, and this project must, of course, be completed," Kurz said in a video address to the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The chancellor added that Vienna is optimistic about the completion of Nord Stream 2.