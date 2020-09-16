UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Project Was Not Main Topic At Meeting Of Putin, Gazprom CEO - Kremlin

Nord Stream 2 Project Was Not Main Topic at Meeting of Putin, Gazprom CEO - Kremlin

The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was not the main topic during the conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was not the main topic during the conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"As far as I know, this was not the main topic today.

They spoke mainly about internal affairs. Gazprom's investment programs, gazification of the country," Peskov said.

The Kremlin is "astonished" that someone is linking the implementation of a commercial project, such as the Nord Stream 2, to some other situations, Peskov said, regarding concerns over the pipeline amid US threat of sanctions.

More Stories From World

