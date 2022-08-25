Nord Stream 2 Provided Opportunity to Secure Peace in Europe - Ex-US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was a good way to secure peace in Europe through mutual dependence, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"They keep saying that Russia is going to blackmail Europe and force them to do their bidding because they'll cut off the gas. Well, that's not true at all, because Russia needs the revenue from the gas just as much as Europe needs the gas," Black said. "So, it was actually a good way to secure peace in Europe by making different countries mutually dependent on one another."

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.

"I think Nord Stream 2 was one of the greatest industrial developments of recent times," Black stated. "There's nothing particularly technologically new in the pipeline. But it was very well constructed and it was a very secure channel between Russia and Germany, where you didn't have all sorts of political interference with the travel of gas to Germany."

Black underscored that Russia has been an enormously reliable supplier of gas.

"Had Germany continued, had they followed their contract, I have no doubt to this minute, even with all the war and turmoil, Russia would be supplying all the gas that Germany wanted at a fair price according to their contract.

So there is such a compelling reason," Black said.

During his visit to Kiev on Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for a "complete dismantling" of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"I think with Poland, unfortunately, they're trying to break any relations, good relations between Germany and Russia," Black said in response to Duda's comments. "I think there's no reason that Russia and Germany should not be the closest of allies and France too. Poland has its own axes to grind... there's sort of a militaristic tint to what they're doing these days. That kind of leaves one uneasy, but the idea that they would go out and destroy Russia's pipeline is a very hostile, very war like thing, and certainly the Nord Stream 2 should not be dismantled."

US companies, he added, would love to sell the gas and see their competition cut off.

"But no one can supply gas to Europe as cheaply as Russia and as reliably as Russia. So I think if the Germans ever wake up, they will realize that much of their economy is dependent on a good supply of Russian commodities and Russia and Germany are very important to one another, and they really should have the best possible relations," he said.

Last week, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki said that Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security. However, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner, commenting on the gas cooperation with Russia, said that the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 project was now out of the discussion.