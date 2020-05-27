Nord Stream 2 Sanction Threats Are Discrimination Against European Companies - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Threats to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are discrimination against European companies, the project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told reporters.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said earlier Tuesday that new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 could be passed quickly by the US Congress, despite the election campaign.

"Any threat of sanctions is an unlawful discrimination against European companies. We agree with the European Commission that extraterritorial sanctions are a violation of international law, and that EU policies and practices should not be defined by them," the company said.