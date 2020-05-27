UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Sanction Threats Are Discrimination Against European Companies - Operator

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

Nord Stream 2 Sanction Threats Are Discrimination Against European Companies - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Threats to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are discrimination against European companies, the project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told reporters.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said earlier Tuesday that new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 could be passed quickly by the US Congress, despite the election campaign.

"Any threat of sanctions is an unlawful discrimination against European companies. We agree with the European Commission that extraterritorial sanctions are a violation of international law, and that EU policies and practices should not be defined by them," the company said.

Related Topics

Election Company Germany Nord Congress Gas

Recent Stories

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

3 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

7 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.