Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Rhetoric Dies Down Ahead of Russian-US Top-Level Talks - AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The sanctions rhetoric regarding the Nord Stream 2 energy project has died down ahead of the summit of Russia's and US presidents, scheduled for June 16, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Naturally, everyone calmed down ahead of the two leaders' meeting. I have always considered the Nord Stream [2] not primarily a Russian project but a German and European project," Rodzianko said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.