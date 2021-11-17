Nord Stream 2 Situation, European Energy Crisis Not Interconnected - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The situation with the Nord Stream 2 operator and the energy crisis in Europe are not interconnected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a German energy regulator suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The operator company fulfills all the necessary requirements of the regulator, in fact, yesterday we saw a fairly prompt reaction from the Nord Stream 2 company.

A new company will be created in order to fulfill the requirements. But as for the energy crisis, after all, these are two processes, although in the same area, but they are not interdependent. From the very beginning, it was clear that you need to be patient. Here, of course, we, as the Russian side, are convinced that the project itself is important for Europe," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin does not see a political motive in the German regulator's decision.