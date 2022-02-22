Nord Stream 2 Suspension Harms Many EU Countries - Bundestag Committee

The "freezing" of Nord Stream 2 harms not only Russia, but also Germany and 12 other EU countries, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German Bundestag committee on climate and energy, and Gregor Gysi, the spokesman for the Left faction on foreign policy, said in a joint statement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The "freezing" of Nord Stream 2 harms not only Russia, but also Germany and 12 other EU countries, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German Bundestag committee on climate and energy, and Gregor Gysi, the spokesman for the Left faction on foreign policy, said in a joint statement.

"The 'freezing' of Nord Stream 2 harms not only Russia, but also Germany and twelve other EU countries. Energy prices continue to rise steadily. Interestingly, little will change in terms of oil supplies from Russia to the United States," the statement says.

The conflict in Ukraine is being used to fulfill US desire to sell expensive and environmentally harmful liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU, the lawmakers said.

"The long-standing desire of the United States to sell us its expensive, polluting fracked gas and the Green Party's desire to cancel Nord Stream 2 are being implemented through abuse of the conflict (over Ukraine). Perhaps, the Federal government should reconsider its loyalty to the United States," the statement says.