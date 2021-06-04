Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed as US Plans to Have Good Relations With Europe - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project should be implemented taking into account the declared US intention to build good relations with Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"And I think that it [the project] should be implemented, especially in conditions when the new US administration says that it wants to build good relations with its main partners in Europe, but how can you build good relations with partners and do not care about their interests.

This is just some kind of nonsense," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).