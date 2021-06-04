UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 To Be Completed As US Plans To Have Good Relations With Europe - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed as US Plans to Have Good Relations With Europe - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project should be implemented taking into account the declared US intention to build good relations with Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"And I think that it [the project] should be implemented, especially in conditions when the new US administration says that it wants to build good relations with its main partners in Europe, but how can you build good relations with partners and do not care about their interests.

This is just some kind of nonsense," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

UAE supports international efforts to combat corru ..

30 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

48 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

55 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

1 hour ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.