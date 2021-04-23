The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to the project's operator Nord Stream 2 AG, will be completed in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to the project's operator Nord Stream 2 AG, will be completed in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"According to the information that we have from the operator, this will be this year," he said, answering whether Nord Stream 2 could be completed in the summer.

Novak, however, noted that only Nord Stream 2 AG itself, which manages the construction, had more accurate information.

Earlier in April, the head of the Russian lower house's energy committee, coordinator of the parliamentary group for relations with the Bundestag, Pavel Zavalny, said that the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 was expected no later than summer, and there was a hope that Germany would receive the first gas via this pipeline also within this period.