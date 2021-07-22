UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 To Be Completed Without Threat Of US Sanctions - German Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed Without Threat of US Sanctions - German Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 construction will be completed without the further threat of US sanctions, and this is a success, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, said on Thursday.

"Nord Stream 2 will be completed without further threats of US sanctions.

This is a success," Ernst said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, the US-Germany statement on the project "has positive signals," including announced cooperation between Berlin and Washington on climate and joint efforts "for peace in Ukraine."

Forcing Germany to take an aggressive stance against Russia in the Nord Stream 2 agreement with the US contradicts the idea of sovereignty, Ernst added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington German Germany Berlin Nord Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

26 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

1 hour ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.