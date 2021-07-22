Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed Without Threat of US Sanctions - German Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 construction will be completed without the further threat of US sanctions, and this is a success, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, said on Thursday.

"Nord Stream 2 will be completed without further threats of US sanctions.

This is a success," Ernst said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, the US-Germany statement on the project "has positive signals," including announced cooperation between Berlin and Washington on climate and joint efforts "for peace in Ukraine."

Forcing Germany to take an aggressive stance against Russia in the Nord Stream 2 agreement with the US contradicts the idea of sovereignty, Ernst added.