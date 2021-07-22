Nord Stream 2 to Operate Soon Despite US Attempts to Politicize Project - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Despite attempts of the United States to politicize the Nord Stream 2 project, the pipeline will be operating soon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Despite attempts to politicize the project beneficial for the Europeans, undermining its implementation for its own geopolitical and economic interests, which Washington continues to be actively engaged in, Nord Stream 2 will soon come into operation," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that the project "meets the norms of international law, as well as the regulatory requirements of the European Union and the authorities of the coastal states.

"

The US-Germany agreement on the Nord Stream 2 will not able to have an impact on the project as it is almost completed, the spokeswoman added.

"Russia has never used energy supplies and the issue of transit as a weapon and does not intend to do so in the future," Zakharova said, when commenting on the joint statement of the US and Germany.