Nord Stream 2 To Resume Pipe-Laying In German Waters In December - OMV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Austrian company OMV, a partner of Russia's Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 project, expects the pipe-laying in German waters to resume in December, CEO Rainer Seele said Wednesday.

In January, the conditions will be bad for pipe-laying due to the water level, Seele said at a business conference.

The Russian-German chamber of foreign trade, led by Seele, specified to Sputnik that the executive had not meant that the pipe-laying would be completed in December.

The construction stalled a year ago after a threat of US sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay.

In late November, Nord Stream 2 AG said that it was planning to resume laying pipes in the German exclusive economic zone this year. Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said on December 5 that Russian pipelay vessel Fortuna would conduct operations in the south of the Baltic Sea through December 31.

