Nord Stream 2 Under Strong Sanctions Pressure, But Gazprom Intends To Complete Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project is under strong sanctions pressure, but Gazprom intends to complete it, a top manager of the company said during a press conference.

"With regard to Nord Stream 2, as you know, the project is under strong sanctions pressure, so we are quite limited in comments on the ways of its implementation.

I can confirm that Gazprom intends to complete this project, build a gas pipeline and supply gas to its European consumers via it," he said during a press conference.

More Stories From World

