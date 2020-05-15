Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German Interests - Lawmaker

The German energy regulator sacrificed national interests by refusing to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from EU rules, a member of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The German energy regulator sacrificed national interests by refusing to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from EU rules, a member of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee said Friday.

The Federal Network Agency said Nord Stream 2 AG's offshore Baltic Sea pipeline had to comply with the EU's Gas Directive on unbundling, network access and cost regulation.

The pipeline operator did not rule out appealing the decision.

"This decision clearly shows what sovereign competencies we had to give up... It was not wise to sacrifice national interests for the sake of primacy of EU laws," Waldemar Herdt, of the AfD party, told Sputnik.

The lawmaker argued that Europe could not afford "trench warfare" over ideology amid the worldwide economic downturn and should be more pragmatic as recession looms. Lifting economic sanctions on Russia should also be back on the table, he added.