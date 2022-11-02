Nord Stream AG Says Completed Initial Data Collection From First Line of Nord Stream Site

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Nord Stream AG said on Wednesday that it completed initial data collection from the site of damage at the first line of the Nord Stream in Swedish exclusive economic zone, having found man-made craters and a completely destroyed section of pipeline at the site.

"As of 2 November 2022, Nord Stream AG has completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone," the statement read.

According to preliminary results of the inspection at the damage site, man-made craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters (9-16 feet) were found on the seabed and a damaged section of the pipeline, the operator said.

"According to preliminary results of the damage site inspection, technogenic craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 m from each other.

The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250m," the statement said.

Experts will continue to analyze the findings, according to Nord Stream AG.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.