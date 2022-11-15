Nord Stream AG Started Surveying Points of Damage to Nord Stream - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Danish Maritime Authority granted Nord Stream AG an exemption allowing it to approach the area of damage to gas pipelines, a vessel chartered by the company moved into the area of damage and began surveying the points of damage to the Nord Stream pipeline, its duration will depend on access restrictions related to weather conditions, the operator said.

"The Danish Maritime Authority has granted Nord Stream AG an exemption that allows, under certain conditions, including weather, to approach the damage area at a distance sufficient to carry out part of relevant works," the Nord company said in a statement.

It is specified that on November 11, the radius of the restricted zone for maritime navigation was reduced from 5 nautical miles to 500 meters around the gas pipeline damage zone.

"Immediately after receiving permission to enter the restricted area, the vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG moved into the area of damage and began to survey the pipeline rupture points. The duration of the survey will depend on access restrictions to the damaged area related to weather conditions," Nord Stream AG added.

In late September, damage was discovered on three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Nord Stream AG said that the damage had been unprecedented and the repair timeline could not be estimated. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. The European Union is also investigating possible causes of the damage.