UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream AG Started Surveying Points Of Damage To Nord Stream - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nord Stream AG Started Surveying Points of Damage to Nord Stream - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Danish Maritime Authority granted Nord Stream AG an exemption allowing it to approach the area of damage to gas pipelines, a vessel chartered by the company moved into the area of damage and began surveying the points of damage to the Nord Stream pipeline, its duration will depend on access restrictions related to weather conditions, the operator said.

"The Danish Maritime Authority has granted Nord Stream AG an exemption that allows, under certain conditions, including weather, to approach the damage area at a distance sufficient to carry out part of relevant works," the Nord company said in a statement.

It is specified that on November 11, the radius of the restricted zone for maritime navigation was reduced from 5 nautical miles to 500 meters around the gas pipeline damage zone.

"Immediately after receiving permission to enter the restricted area, the vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG moved into the area of damage and began to survey the pipeline rupture points. The duration of the survey will depend on access restrictions to the damaged area related to weather conditions," Nord Stream AG added.

In late September, damage was discovered on three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Nord Stream AG said that the damage had been unprecedented and the repair timeline could not be estimated. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. The European Union is also investigating possible causes of the damage.

Related Topics

Weather Russia European Union Company Nord September November Gas From

Recent Stories

Besant hall cultural center hosts family fun on Wo ..

Besant hall cultural center hosts family fun on World Children day

5 minutes ago
 Every district needs specialized hospital for psyc ..

Every district needs specialized hospital for psychological disorder ailments: H ..

5 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Files Complaint Alleging Trump, Sav ..

Advocacy Group Files Complaint Alleging Trump, Save America PAC Violated US Soft ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada doubles Ukraine military aid to $750 millio ..

Canada doubles Ukraine military aid to $750 million

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly offers Fateha for Istanbul explosi ..

Punjab Assembly offers Fateha for Istanbul explosion martyrs

5 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Would Like to Meet With Lavro ..

UN Secretary-General Would Like to Meet With Lavrov During G20 Summit - Spokespe ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.