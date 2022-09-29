Nord Stream AG to Begin Assessing Damage to Nord Stream After Receiving Permits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) It is planned to start assessing the damage at Nord Stream after receiving official permits, and access to the required area can only be allowed after the pressure in the infrastructure would stabilize and the leakage stops, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said.

"Nord Stream AG intends to start assessing the damage to the pipeline as soon as it receives necessary official permits. Access to the area of incidents may be allowed only after the pressure in the gas pipeline has stabilised and the gas leakage has stopped. Until the completion of the damage assessment, it is not possible to predict the timeframe for restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure," the company said in a statement.