Nord Stream AG Unable To Inspect Damaged Pipeline Sections Due To Lack Of Permits

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of Nord Stream 1 due to the lack of the requested necessary permits, the processing time for the application may take more than 20 business days, the pipeline's operator said

"As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits," the company said, specifying that it continues to interact with the competent authorities.

According to the Swedish authorities, a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using of underwater vehicles, and geophysical mapping was introduced to conduct a state investigation around the damage sites in the Baltic Sea, it said.

"According to information received from the Danish authorities, the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey may take more than 20 working days," the operator said.

In addition, Nord Stream AG reported that the owner of the vessel, chartered by the company and equipped with the equipment necessary for the survey, currently does not have permission from the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to depart.

