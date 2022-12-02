Nord Stream Attack Needs Transparent Investigation With Russia's Participation - Putin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines needs a transparent investigation with the participation of relevant Russian authorities.
"The same applies to the terrorist act against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, the circumstances of which need a transparent investigation with the participation of relevant Russian structures," the Kremlin said in a statement.