Nord Stream Attack Should Be Investigated By Different Competent Authorities -UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 11:34 PM

The sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines should be investigated by "different competent authorities," United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines should be investigated by "different competent authorities," United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"Certainly, it should be investigated by different competent authorities.

We don't have any first hand information about these latest allegations. So we have no way to evaluate them. But, obviously, it's a concern if anyone tries to blow up critical infrastructure and so, yes, it's up to the relevant authorities to investigate," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that a US intelligence suggests a "pro-Ukrainian group" had sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

