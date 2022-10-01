Nord Stream Disruption May Cause Volatility in Energy Markets - Chinese Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) China is concerned over a disruption of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which has exacerbated energy supply shortages in Europe and likely to cause volatility in the energy markets along with surging prices, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said.

"Physical disruption of the pipeline, as a result of the leaks, has exacerbated the energy supply shortages in Europe. Consumers around the world, particularly those in developing countries, are likely to suffer from the resulting volatility in the energy markets and the soaring energy price. Leaks are still going on, and the impacts on the shipping routes and ecological environment of the waters involved is still playing out," Geng said during the UN Security Council meeting.

The official also said that Beijing is ready to work with all parties to maintain the security of cross-border infrastructure.

On Monday, simultaneous attacks on the two pipelines caused a fall in pressure and leaks into the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism.