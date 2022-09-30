UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Suffered Two Explosions With Force Of 500Kg TNT Each - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Suffered Two Explosions With Force of 500Kg TNT Each - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Danish officials at a NATO meeting on Wednesday said the Nord Stream gas pipelines were damaged by two explosions, each with the force of over 1,100 Pounds (500 kilograms) of TNT, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

On Monday, terrorist attacks occurred on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Western countries have little doubt that Russia is allegedly behind what happened at Nord Stream. At the same time, NATO member countries did not name the culprit behind the Baltic Sea leaks at a meeting on Wednesday, though some officials have already attributed the destruction to Russia, without providing evidence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, gave a fundamental assessment of the incident: an act of international terrorism against the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated proceedings on charges of international terrorism in connection with explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO United Nations Russia Nord Vladimir Putin Same Tayyip Erdogan Gas

Recent Stories

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

29 minutes ago
 Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA ..

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.