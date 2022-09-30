Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Suffered Two Explosions With Force of 500Kg TNT Each - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Danish officials at a NATO meeting on Wednesday said the Nord Stream gas pipelines were damaged by two explosions, each with the force of over 1,100 Pounds (500 kilograms) of TNT, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

On Monday, terrorist attacks occurred on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Western countries have little doubt that Russia is allegedly behind what happened at Nord Stream. At the same time, NATO member countries did not name the culprit behind the Baltic Sea leaks at a meeting on Wednesday, though some officials have already attributed the destruction to Russia, without providing evidence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, gave a fundamental assessment of the incident: an act of international terrorism against the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated proceedings on charges of international terrorism in connection with explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Friday.