Nord Stream Operates At 20% Capacity Due To Anti-Russian Sanctions - Gazprom CEO

Published August 31, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Nord Stream Operates at 20% Capacity Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions - Gazprom CEO

Nord Stream is operating at 20% of its design capacity due to anti-Russian sanctions: Western opponents issued so many sanctions documents that they created confusion and fell into own sanctions trap, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Nord Stream is operating at 20% of its design capacity due to anti-Russian sanctions: Western opponents issued so many sanctions documents that they created confusion and fell into own sanctions trap, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"The Portovaya compressor station is currently 20% loaded, and the reason for this is anti-Russian sanctions. Our opponents have already issued such a large number of sanctions documents that they have created a situation that can be called sanctions confusion. They have already become confused in these documents, they themselves got entangled in these sanctions and fell into their own sanctions trap," he said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

