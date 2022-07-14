UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream Operation To Depend On Gas Demand From Russian Partners - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Nord Stream Operation to Depend on Gas Demand From Russian Partners - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The operation of Nord Stream will depend on Russian partners both in terms of gas demand and prevention of the impact of restrictive measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for the future operation of Nord Stream, much will depend on our partners both in terms of demand for gas and prevention of the negative impact of illegitimate restrictive measures, unilateral sanctions on its functioning, as it happened with the repair of the Siemens turbine in Canada," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the work schedule was agreed upon and coordinated with partners in advance, therefore, Russia can "reject all speculations on this issue and consider them inappropriate."

Related Topics

Russia Canada Nord Gas All Siemens

Recent Stories

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

24 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.