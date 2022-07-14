Nord Stream Operation to Depend on Gas Demand From Russian Partners - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The operation of Nord Stream will depend on Russian partners both in terms of gas demand and prevention of the impact of restrictive measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for the future operation of Nord Stream, much will depend on our partners both in terms of demand for gas and prevention of the negative impact of illegitimate restrictive measures, unilateral sanctions on its functioning, as it happened with the repair of the Siemens turbine in Canada," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the work schedule was agreed upon and coordinated with partners in advance, therefore, Russia can "reject all speculations on this issue and consider them inappropriate."