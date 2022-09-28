UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream Physically Damaged In Waters Of Sweden, Denmark - Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The pressure drop on both strings of Nord Stream allows to confidently assume that the leakage of the gas pipeline is caused by physical damage, the locations of damage are in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Denmark and Sweden, respectively, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said.

"The significant pressure drop caused by the gas leak on both lines of the gas pipeline registered yesterday leads to a strong assumption of the pipeline physical damage," the company said in a statement.

Nord Stream AG immediately informed the relevant coast guard authorities about the incident.

"The positions of two assumed damages have been identified and are located north-east from Bornholm in Swedish and Danish EEZ, respectively," the operator added.

