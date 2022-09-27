Nord Stream Pipelines Leaks Not to Significantly Impact Europe Energy Resilience - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The leaks of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines will not significantly affect Europe's energy resilience, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"My understanding is the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience," Blinken said during a press conference.