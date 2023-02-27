UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream Sabotage Must Be Considered As Terrorist Attack - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Nord Stream Sabotage Must Be Considered as Terrorist Attack - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines must be considered as a terrorist attack, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier in February, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"Well, whatever happened at the Nord Stream pipeline, it is really scandalous. Because this is basically the first time when such a major European critical infrastructure was attacked - by whoever, but it was attacked. And such kind of an attack must be considered as a terrorist attack basically," Szijjarto said.

He added that Hungary supports an investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage.

"And we support a comprehensive, deep, structured and detailed investigation of what has happened. Regardless of who is initiating that, we do support all kinds of investigations, which bring the hope that we will come to know, who committed that and why," Szijjarto said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Norway Seymour Nord Hungary February Gas All

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

11 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

13 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

14 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.