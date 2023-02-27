Nord Stream Sabotage Must Be Considered as Terrorist Attack - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines must be considered as a terrorist attack, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier in February, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"Well, whatever happened at the Nord Stream pipeline, it is really scandalous. Because this is basically the first time when such a major European critical infrastructure was attacked - by whoever, but it was attacked. And such kind of an attack must be considered as a terrorist attack basically," Szijjarto said.

He added that Hungary supports an investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage.

"And we support a comprehensive, deep, structured and detailed investigation of what has happened. Regardless of who is initiating that, we do support all kinds of investigations, which bring the hope that we will come to know, who committed that and why," Szijjarto said.