Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Can't Be 'Swept Off Table' - Russian Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines cannot be "swept off the table" just because three countries are doing investigations on their own, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"I believe the issue cannot be just easily swept off the table due to the reasons that three countries are separately investigating," Pankin told journalists.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany are not sharing their data, he added. It is not just an issue of economic viability and repair, it was a terrorist attack.

In March, UN Security Council members did not approve the Russian resolution for a UN-led investigation on the Nord Stream project.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.

Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

This February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German news magazine Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, according to the report. 

