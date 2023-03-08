UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream Shareholders Should Demand Transparent Probe Into Attack - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Kremlin believes that the Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent transparent investigation of the attacks on the pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

"We are still not allowed into the investigation. Only a few days ago we received notes about this from the Danes and Swedes," Peskov said, commenting on NYT and Zeit reports.

"This is not just strange. It smells of a monstrous crime. At least, the (Nord) Streams' shareholder countries and the United Nations should demand an urgent transparent investigation involving everyone who can shed light," he said.

