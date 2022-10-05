Nord Stream Terrorist Attack to Be Discussed at EU Summit on October 7 - EU Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The EU leaders will discuss the Nord Stream terrorist attack and cooperation on the issue at the bloc's summit on October 7, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

The European Union is not directly involved in the investigation into the terrorist attack, but is waiting for its results, the official told reporters in Brussels.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on three pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. On September 29, the Swedish Coast Guard said it had discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged pipelines. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.